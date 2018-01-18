

CTV Windsor





There will soon be an Indigenous student trustee with the Lambton Kent District School Board.

Trustees on Wednesday voted unanimously to appoint a new Indigenous student trustee, beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

The LKDSB currently has two student trustees, but trustees expressed support for adding an additional Indigenous student trustee position to further reflect Indigenous students’ perspectives in board decisions.

Senior administration investigated the idea and even consulted with the Thames Valley District School Board, based in London, which is the first school board in Canada to elect an Indigenous Student Trustee.

They recommended the LKDSB self-identified Indigenous secondary students elect the Indigenous student trustee using a similar process used to elect the current LKDSB student trustees. Members of the LKDSB Indigenous Liaison Committee will also be consulted.

“This is a significant milestone for the Lambton Kent District School Board,” said LKDSB Chair Elizabeth Hudie. “The addition of an Indigenous Student Trustee will further ensure Indigenous students’ voices and perspectives are reflected in the decisions of the Board.”

The LKDSB says it will also revise its Policy and Regulations on Student Trustees for board approval.