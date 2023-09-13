LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial, day 5

The Crown is expected to continue calling witnesses Wednesday as the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, continues in Windsor.

Veltman is facing four charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the Afzaal family in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack.

Veltman is accused of intentionally running down the family with his pick-up truck on June 6, 2021.

On Tuesday, witnesses continued to take the stand for the prosecution, and a 9-1-1 call and two surveillance videos were played for the jury. A cab driver and 9-1-1 dispatcher were called to testify.

The trial is expected to take about eight weeks.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom on day five:

