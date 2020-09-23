WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Tilbury drive-in has been working during the pandemic to reopen safely and instead of movies, they’re putting concerts on the big screen.

The drive-in is becoming a popular way to take in a concert and enjoy a social gathering — while staying in your vehicle.

The Boonie’s drive-in has recently featured popular acts like Metallica and up and coming artists like country star Kane Brown.

Friday night is a “Franco-Ontarians – 2020” celebration, with a live concert on-stage by the group LGS.

For owner and operator Richard “Ziggy” Schiefer, the concept has caught on and people are looking for ways to enjoy music — and a safe social interaction.