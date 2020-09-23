Advertisement
Live concert planned at The Boonie’s drive-in in Tilbury
The Boonie's drive-in theater in Tilbury, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 2020. (Gary Archibald/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Tilbury drive-in has been working during the pandemic to reopen safely and instead of movies, they’re putting concerts on the big screen.
The drive-in is becoming a popular way to take in a concert and enjoy a social gathering — while staying in your vehicle.
The Boonie’s drive-in has recently featured popular acts like Metallica and up and coming artists like country star Kane Brown.
Friday night is a “Franco-Ontarians – 2020” celebration, with a live concert on-stage by the group LGS.
For owner and operator Richard “Ziggy” Schiefer, the concept has caught on and people are looking for ways to enjoy music — and a safe social interaction.