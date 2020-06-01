WINDSOR, ONT. -- The event that has brought some of the biggest names in blues to Windsor announced its cancellation this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The LiUNA! Bluesfest Windsor “regrettably” announced it would be cancelling the annual riverfront music festival Monday given the existing and expected restrictions on public gatherings.

“Our hope was to see a decline in the pandemic to the extent that we could push the concert into Labour Day weekend especially since we have an incredible lineup fully booked and tickets have been purchased,” Rob Petroni, Bluesfest Windsor President said in a news release. “However, we believe it is time to look towards 2021 while we concentrate on staying safe and not put our fellow citizens at risk.”

Those who already purchased tickets will receive a full refund through Eventbrite starting this week, the release states. If a person experiences “unnecessary delays” when receiving the refund they are advised to email bluesfestwindsor@gmail.com with their full name, ticket number and issue.

Bluesfest Windsor has kept the music alive during the pandemic by teaming up with the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor Essex Branch to host a free concert series. “Front Porch Party” has featured various artists including Jeff Martin, Johnny Fox, Kelly Authier and more for virtual concerts.

“Bluesfest Windsor is extremely grateful for the tremendous support we have received from fans, sponsors, community partners and media during this unprecedented situation,” the release states. “Please continue to follow us on social media and bluesfestwindsor.com for future announcements.”