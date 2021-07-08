WINDSOR, ONT. -- Riverside Drive East will be closed at the bridge over Little River for bridge reconstruction for about eight weeks.

The work by Front Construction Industries Inc. is expected to be ongoing from Thursday until Friday, Sept. 3.

The City of Windsor has posted detour signs in place while the bridge is closed.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or take a look at the City of Windsor construction and detours database online.