Little league team deals with more graffiti on clubhouse
Officials at Veterans Memorial Park are disappointed with yet another incident involving vandals on April 25, 2019. ( Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor )
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 12:23PM EDT
A Windsor minor baseball team, targeted again by vandals, is taking back their club house.
Players, parents and coaches of the Windsor South Canadian Little League re-painted their clubhouse at Veterans Memorial Park after it was spray-painted with graffiti late last month.
The same building was tagged by vandals last July.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Windsor police.