    Litter cleanup planned along E.C. Row Expressway

    E.C. Row Expressway on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) E.C. Row Expressway on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Rolling lane closures on E.C. Row Expressway are planned for litter cleanup.

    The City of Windsor is asking drivers to use extra caution while driving on expressway as parks staff removes debris, starting on Saturday, Feb. 10.

    Work will take place on the centre median, roadside shoulders and all on and off-ramps.

    Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with rolling lane closures in effect along shoulders and at on- and off-ramps.

    At the completion of shoulder work, crews will begin cleaning the median starting at Huron Church Road and moving east towards Banwell Road.

    Motorists are asked to use extra caution and slow down where workers and traffic protection equipment are present on or near the roadways.

    This work will last for approximately three weeks and is weather dependent.

