WINDSOR, ONT. -- The province is waiving a Literacy Test as a requirement for high school students graduating from Grade 12 for the next two years.

The Greater Essex County District School Board (Pubic school board) discontinued the test this year because of the extended remote learning period.

“They have to be proctored - written in person,” said the Public School Board Spokesperson.

Scott Scantlebury said some tests were written and graded before spring break in April, and the plan was to give the remaining students the EQAO test after they returned from their one week break on April 19.

It was a similar situation at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

“The weeks of May 10 and 17 were scheduled dates for students to write it, but because of the fact that schools were closed to in-person learning they were unable to conduct the test,“ said Stephen Fields.

Still Fields pointed-out from March 23 to April 1, Grade 11 in-person learners in the separate board were able to participate in the test.

Fields felt the test will be good preparation for those students who will write EQAO assessments in the fall, even though the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test will not be a requirement to graduate for the next school year.