WINDSOR -- Climate change continues to be a hot topic in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and Essex County council added to the growing list declaring a climate change emergency.

County council voted unanimously to do all they could to reduce their environmental footprint.

It will now go back to each individual municipality for approval.

Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain notes going green isn't cheap.

“A green bus is a lot more expensive and some municipalities aren't going to be able to afford maybe one or two where other municipalities can make their whole fleet green,” says Bain.

The health unit also declared a climate emergency at its board meeting on Thursday.

The board heard 'climate change' poses significant health risks including temperature-related illnesses.

The Windsor-Essex region is also more acutely at risk of vector-borne diseases presented by ticks and mosquitoes.

Board chair Gary McNamara says the declaration helps send the message to upper levels of government as well as the general public.

“You know West Nile is now here to stay, and now we're fearful in terms of, even now maybe, the Zika virus. So, these are traditionally tropical, and here they are coming into our region,” says McNamara.