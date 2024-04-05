Lisa Williams announce retirement from AM800 CKLW

After 38 years with the station, Lisa Williams has announced her retirement from AM800 CKLW.

A long-time trusted voice of AM800 Windsor’s THE MORNING DRIVE with Mike & Lisa, Williams announced her retirement on the program Friday morning.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to have connected with our morning listeners for almost four decades. My role on THE MORNING DRIVE has always been a labour of love, but I’ve decided to make this change because there are many more things I want to do,” said Williams. “I’m grateful for having the opportunity to work alongside so many remarkable and talented people who have left a mark on my heart."

After a distinguished career, Williams said she is looking forward to more time with family, traveling, and continuing her involvement in local causes and community events.

Williams’ final broadcast as morning show co-host is Friday, May 31.