WINDSOR, ONT. -- The phone has been ringing hundreds of times a day at Westside Pharmasave with people eager to get a Moderna vaccine, after the province announced a new pilot project Friday.

"My phone doesn't stop ringing after," says Pharmacy Manager, Sajan Patel.

The pilot project includes 14 pharmacies in Windsor-Essex, each of which will receive 100 doses of Moderna each week, over a three-week period.

The vaccine is being administered to anyone over 18, even if you don’t live in a hot spot postal code as designated by the province.

"As long as you are an adult, 18 plus, you don’t have to be in the same postal code, you can book your appointment and take the shot," says Patel.

Since May 7, Patel has already booked up his 100 doses, but hopes to start new bookings once he receives his next 100 doses later this week.

Multiple pharmacies contacted by CTV News Sunday confirm they have also already used up their first 100 doses.

Among those who received their first dose this weekend is Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

He’s impressed with the uptick in supply — but would like to see more progress on second doses.

"Of course, the second shot hopefully can give us maximum immunity to the coronavirus," says Dilkens. "And I think all of us want that second shot so we can start moving forward with the new normal in life and get back to normal."

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 176,618 local residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 13 per cent of area residents receiving both doses.

Ontario-wide, more than 6.1 million doses have been delivered.

Sajan Patel tells CTV News, once he gets more Moderna doses secured, he will post to his Facebook page and expects the appointments to book up quickly.

"It feels great, it feels great to be a part in the COVID vaccination and to be a part of this battle we are fighting against COVID," Sajan says.