

CTV Windsor





There's a new initiative to make Windsor's downtown core safer.

It's an alley lighting partnership between the University of Windsor and the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, who hope to shine a light in dark alleys by the end of next month.

The BIA will be installing lights in alleys between Pelissier and Victoria, Park Street and Maiden Lane and then a stretch connecting Chatham Street East and University Avenue.

It couldn’t come soon enough for Windsor resident Zoran Konjizija.

"You know it's been long overdue," remarks Konjizija, who experienced first-hand the downside of the downtown core’s dark alleys. "I was attacked by a guy who tried to rob me, you know? It was like 2:30, 2:40 in the morning. Luckily, I ran out back this way and the police were right here so I reported it, police surrounded the whole building but he was already gone."

The DWBIA believes this is a first of its kind initiative in Windsor and says the project could pave the way for more alley lights in the future.

"Our focus is very much the commercial aspect," says Debbie Croucher, the Executive Director of the BIA. "Our commercial property owners and their employees are suffering hardship as a result so we need to address it sooner rather than later."

The project is part of a partnership with the University of Windsor's visual arts and built environment program.

"We looked at what the lights could do, how high they should go and where to put them in the existing alleys," says Max Pecoraro, a fourth year architecture student at the University of Windsor. He believes public safety should be a priority.

“It is pretty bleak… it definitely needs lighting improvement, I think it will make downtown safer,” Pecoraro says. "People come down if people feel safe."

Windsor police support the initiative.

"By definition, by the technical definition it is an alley but it functions as a pedestrian route," says Barry Horrobin, the director of planning and physical resources for Windsor police. “With a lot of thought and creativity you can really make these spaces optimal and very safe."

The DWBIA has allocated $20,000 for the work, with the closing date for bids on July 17.

With files from Chris Campbell