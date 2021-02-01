WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says a bit more snow is on the way for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says Monday will be cloudy with periods of light snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 centimetres is expected. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Temperature steady near -2C. Wind chill near -11C.

On Monday night, the periods of light snow will end, but it will still be cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h. Temperature steady near -4C. Wind chill -7C Monday evening and -13C overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Tuesday. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 0C. Wind chill -13C in the morning.

Tuesday night is expected to be clear with a low of -6C.