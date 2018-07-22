Light fixture blamed for Forest Glade house fire
Windsor fire department battles a blaze on Elmwood Crescent on Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 3:45PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 23, 2018 10:12AM EDT
The failure of a light fixture is being blamed for a Forest Glade house fire.
Windsor fire officials say it started around 3 p.m. in the basement of a semi-detached home in the 3100 block of Elmwood Crescent.
Damage is pegged at $150,000 to the house and $50,000 to the contents. The adjacent home also had $10,000 in smoke damage.
Fire officials say two people have been displaced, but nobody was injured.