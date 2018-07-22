

CTV Windsor





The failure of a light fixture is being blamed for a Forest Glade house fire.

Windsor fire officials say it started around 3 p.m. in the basement of a semi-detached home in the 3100 block of Elmwood Crescent.

Damage is pegged at $150,000 to the house and $50,000 to the contents. The adjacent home also had $10,000 in smoke damage.

Fire officials say two people have been displaced, but nobody was injured.