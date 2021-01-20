WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some of the overnight flurries accumulated for a light covering of snow in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says there will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40, becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near -3 Celsius, with a wind chill near -11C.

It’s also expected to be cloudy Wednesday night, with a low of -3C.

“That secondary area of low pressure pushes just a little bit further north and east of us, through mid-western Ontario,” says CTV Windsor Meteorologist Archibald.

Archibald says a centimetre or two of snow was expected with the system.

On Thursday, an overcast sky is in the forecast. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near 2C. In the evening, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -3C.

The average high this time of year is -1C and the average low is -9C.