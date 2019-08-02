

Ricardo Veneza , CTV Windsor





Ontario Provincial Police in Kingsville are looking for witnesses to a serious crash in the town.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, a crash between a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle at the intersection of Road 6 East and Graham Side Road saw first responders rush to the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The SUV had four occupants who police say suffered minor injuries.

OPP closed the intersection for roughly 8 hours to investigate the scene.

Provincial Police say more information will be made public as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.