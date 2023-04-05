Life-threatening injuries reported after crash at Wyandotte Street and Lauzon Road

Windsor police have closed a section of Lauzon Road at Wyandotte Street East after a serious crash.

Police say two people have been sent to the hospital, one with a life-threatening injury.

Officers responded to the crash at 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Lauzon Road from St. Rose Street to Wyandotte Street East is closed northbound to traffic.

Traffic is open for east-west and southbound lanes.

WPS Accident Reconstruction has been called to the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More details coming.