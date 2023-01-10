Life-threatening injuries after downtown stabbing

A section of Glengarry Avenue remains closed Tuesday morning following a stabbing Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene in the 300 block of Glengarry Ave. near University Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday where they found a 39-year-old man who appeared to have been stabbed and now has life-threatening injuries.

.@WindsorPolice reporting 39-year-old man has been stabbed and appears to have suffered life-threatening injuries near 300 block of Glengarry Ave. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/aQcgTI1DHz — Rich Garton (@RichGartonCTV) January 10, 2023

No further details have been provided with regards to how or why the incident happened, if the suspect and victim are known to each other or if anybody is in custody.