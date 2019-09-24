Essex County OPP are investigating after a serious two-vehicle crash sent a motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the scene on Huron Church Line around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a tractor trailer and a motorcycle collided in the southbound lanes of Huron Church, south of the E.C. Row Expressway.

The motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

The southbound lanes of Huron Church Line have been closed between E.C. Row and Bethlehem Avenue as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators work at the scene.

The eastbound EC Row off-ramp to Huron Church is also closed due to the collision.

Further information is expected to be provided as it becomes available.