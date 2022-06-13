Life-threatening injuries after Chatham motorcycle crash

A Chatham man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was on, crashed and struck a road sign, according to police.

Just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the sigle-vehicle crash on Baldoon Road, south of McNaughton Avenue in Chatham.

Police say a red, 2004 Suzuki GXR motorcycle was travelling northbound on Baldoon Road when the driver lost control and went off the roadway north of Finch Avenue. The motorcycle struck a “No Parking” sign on the east side of the road, and the driver was ejected.

The 48-year-old, and lone occupant of the motorcycle, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

According to police, the name of the driver is not being released at this time.