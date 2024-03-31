Library invites people to share funny and embarrassing things they wrote as a child with the public
Have you ever stumbled upon a crumpled notebook from your childhood and found yourself cringing and laughing as you revisit the words written by your younger self?
If so, the Windsor Public Library is inviting you to share your cherished relics with the community.
This week, the library is holding an event called "Things We Wrote as Kids" at Phog Lounge.
Participants are asked to bring their "funny, embarrassing, amazing, angsty, bizarre, poetic, awkward, weird, and wonderful writing," and read it to the audience.
"We want people to share those things with us that maybe your mom has locked away for 25 years. Bring them out, wipe the dust off and let's share those with everybody," said Michael Chantler, the acting chief executive officer for the Windsor Public Library.
According to Chantler, the idea for the event came from library staff members who are continuously trying to think of new ideas for their Library Gets Loud event series.
"They want to step outside of the box and do something a little non-traditional. We saw that not too long ago with our Buzzed Spelling Bee at Phog which was a tremendous success," he said.
Because of the nature of the venue, attendance for "Things We Wrote as Kids" is limited to people 19 years of age and older.
"If you stop by the event, as you go in, you've got an opportunity to get a library card. You can see not only the great events that we put on but also some of the amazing resources we have for people to check out and borrow from the library," added Chantler.
"Things We Wrote as Kids" takes place Wednesday at 7 p.m. Those hoping to share their childhood stories are asked to pre-register by calling 519-255-6770 ext. 6600.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
Danielle Smith named in letter denouncing 'anti-trans' policies signed by 400 Canadian artists
Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country.
Group of Tim Hortons franchisees in Quebec sue brand owner for $18.9 million
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
Sunday marks the International Transgender Day of Visibility. Here's what you should know
Easter Sunday coincides with the International Transgender day of visibility, celebrating the contributions and achievements of transgender, non-binary and two-spirit communities across Canada.
Chance Perdomo, star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,' dies in motorcycle crash at 27
Actor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V,'has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge
Teams of engineers worked Saturday on the intricate process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumpled into the Patapsco River this week after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its supports.
'Like a cartel:' Shootings point to turf war over rights to screen South Indian films
The day Thomas Sajan was expecting to see a South Indian action epic at a theatre in British Columbia, a spate of shootings thousands of kilometres away disrupted his plans.
Oklahoma highway reopens following shutdown after a barge hit a bridge
An Oklahoma highway was reopened Saturday following its closure for a few hours after a bridge over the Arkansas River was struck by a barge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Top stories of the week: Surprise eviction, international students, DNA test connection
A surprise eviction for a Cambridge family, an increase of international students applying for asylum, and the continuing Dutchie's saga round out the top stories of the week.
-
Drayton community honours grocery store worker following sudden passing
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Erie ties series up with game two win over Kitchener
Kitchener Rangers playoff hockey is back.
London
-
Custom mobility bike returned after London, Ont. owner discovers it for sale online
A university student in London, Ont. now has her “freedom, safety and legs” back after police retrieved a stolen mobility bike from an online seller.
-
‘Accessible version of hockey’: Inclusive London VOLT team welcoming new players
VOLT hockey is an inclusive sport designed to bring those with and without physical disabilities together. The relatively new team allows people from all walks of life to come together in person, rather than just online.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London comes from behind to defeat Flint in Game 2
After being down 3-2 going into the second period, the London Knights turned up the heat for a 6-4 win over Flint in Game 2 of the first round OHL playoff series.
Barrie
-
Mount St. Louis marks final day of ski season
Easter Sunday was the last day of the ski season at Mount St. Louis Moonstone, as it became the latest resort in the Simcoe County region to close for the spring.
-
Barrie Colts lose controversial game two in Oshawa
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
-
Another man charged with stunt driving on Highway 11
A young man has been charged after being clocked at 62 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake wins $250K for its arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
-
Group of Tim Hortons franchisees in Quebec sue brand owner for $18.9 million
Several Quebec Tim Hortons franchisees are taking the brand's owner to court, blaming what they describe as unreasonable constraints in the company's licensing agreements for lower-than-expected profits.
-
Heavy police presence in Onaping Falls
There is a heavy police presence in the Greater Sudbury community of Onaping Falls and the public has been asked to avoid the area near A.Y. Jackson Lookout.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
‘Bizarre behaviour’ on Hwy 17 leads to impaired, drug charges
A Sudbury driver facing nine charges – including impaired driving – after a report of erratic behaviour on Highway 17 in the area of Serpent River First Nation on Friday.
-
Sault police respond to report of mama bear, cubs near Hiawatha
Sault Police were called Saturday to the Pinder Trail near Hiawatha for a sighting of a mother bear and two cubs.
-
Elliot Lake wins $250K for its arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest
Elliot Lake has won the designation of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices to increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
-
Families hop in on Easter Sunday festivities across Ottawa
Families were out enjoying the warm weather Sunday as the Easter long weekend continues.
-
OPP in eastern Ontario making RIDE stops, educating about seatbelt use
Police in eastern Ontario are continuing to conduct Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) stops over the long weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police said in two posts on X.
Toronto
-
Turner homers, drives in 4 runs as Blue Jays win 9-2 over Rays, splitting 4-game series
Justin Turner homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays gained a spit of a four-game series by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 on Sunday,
-
3 charged following downtown Toronto protest: police
Three people are facing charges following a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
-
Police searching for suspect after victim assaulted on TTC bus at Kipling Station
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after one person was assaulted while boarding a bus at Kipling Station earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Small forest fire extinguished in Quebec's Oka Park
Quebec firefighters were deployed to the Oka provincial park Saturday evening to battle a small forest fire that was likely caused by a discarded cigarette butt, authorities say.
-
Police investigating after home hit by gunfire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a house in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough was hit by several gunshots overnight.
-
Video shows confrontation with Melanie Joly over Palestinian refugees
A video circulating on social media this weekend showed Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a tense confrontation about the Israel-Hamas war with a man on the street in Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
-
'Define our own destiny': Winnipeggers rally for Trans and Two-Spirit Day of Visibility
Around 50 people gathered in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday to advocate for the future of gender diverse youth ahead of the Day of Visibility for Transgender and Two-Spirit people.
Edmonton
-
'Live your life in joy': Edmontonians celebrate on International Transgender Day of Visibility
Members of the local trans community gathered Sunday to celebrate the International Transgender Day of Visibility.
-
Man found dead on rural road near Beaumont Friday, RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating
A man was found dead in a vehicle in Strathcona County east of Beaumont Friday morning.
-
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Calgary
-
Anti-carbon tax protest planned for Monday could snarl holiday traffic
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
-
400 Easter egg hunters turn into the hunted at Rottontail's Revenge
There was an Easter egg hunt with a spooky twist Saturday in southeast Calgary.
-
Nazem Kadri paces Calgary Flames to 4-2 win over Los Angeles Kings
Nazem Kadri provided the spark and the Calgary Flames endured a few blocked-shot bruises en route to a 4-2 doubling of the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Regina
-
Team Saskatchewan takes gold at 2024 Wheelchair Curling Championship
In front of a packed crowd at the Moose Jaw Curling Centre, Team Saskatchewan won the Canadian Wheelchair Curling Championship for the second time in as many years.
-
A former SaskEnergy employee who claimed his cancer was linked to gas exposure has died
A former SaskEnergy employee who spoke out about the risks of exposure from carcinogenic compounds in natural gas has died of complications from leukemia and stomach cancer.
-
Regina Fire and Police battle it out in first charity hockey game in 20 years
For the first time in 20 years, 1,200 hockey fans packed the Co-operators Centre Saturday for the ‘Battle of the Badges’ charity hockey game.
Vancouver
-
Expect 'major delays' on Lions Gate Bridge Sunday afternoon, DriveBC says
Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle incident on the Lions Gate Bridge.
-
Police investigating woman's death on East Vancouver road
The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed it's investigating a woman’s death near Victoria Drive and Kingsway.
-
Dakota Joshua scores twice as Canucks claw out 3-2 win over slumping Ducks
Dakota Joshua scored twice and his Vancouver Canucks held on for a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
Low tide pauses efforts to save B.C. orca while rescuers plan next steps
Low tide kept rescuers trying to save an orphaned whale calf stranded near a remote British Columbia community off the waters on Saturday, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says officials are re-evaluating techniques that have been used so far while deciding what's next.
-
'It's the same game': Playoff-bound Canucks look to veterans for post-season lessons
Ian Cole vividly recalls how he felt before skating out for his first NHL playoff game.
Atlantic
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
-
Avoiding shrinkflation is difficult, but these shoppers have a few tips
Oftentimes Balinsky, a mother of a teenager and a 20-year-old, finds herself standing in the aisles and calculating if she's getting the best deal for every dollar spent. It's her way of fighting back against shrinkflation.
-
Flooding at Halifax health-care facility leads to temporary reallocation of Recovery Support Centre space in Yarmouth
Services at the Recovery Support Centre at Yarmouth Regional Hospital, will be temporarily reallocated to open five inpatient mental health beds starting March 29, according to a news release by Nova Scotia Health.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.