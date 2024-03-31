Library invites people to share funny and embarrassing things they wrote as a child with the public

Have you ever stumbled upon a crumpled notebook from your childhood and found yourself cringing and laughing as you revisit the words written by your younger self?

If so, the Windsor Public Library is inviting you to share your cherished relics with the community.

This week, the library is holding an event called "Things We Wrote as Kids" at Phog Lounge.

Participants are asked to bring their "funny, embarrassing, amazing, angsty, bizarre, poetic, awkward, weird, and wonderful writing," and read it to the audience.

"We want people to share those things with us that maybe your mom has locked away for 25 years. Bring them out, wipe the dust off and let's share those with everybody," said Michael Chantler, the acting chief executive officer for the Windsor Public Library.

According to Chantler, the idea for the event came from library staff members who are continuously trying to think of new ideas for their Library Gets Loud event series.

"They want to step outside of the box and do something a little non-traditional. We saw that not too long ago with our Buzzed Spelling Bee at Phog which was a tremendous success," he said.

Because of the nature of the venue, attendance for "Things We Wrote as Kids" is limited to people 19 years of age and older.

"If you stop by the event, as you go in, you've got an opportunity to get a library card. You can see not only the great events that we put on but also some of the amazing resources we have for people to check out and borrow from the library," added Chantler.

"Things We Wrote as Kids" takes place Wednesday at 7 p.m. Those hoping to share their childhood stories are asked to pre-register by calling 519-255-6770 ext. 6600.