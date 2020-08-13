WINDSOR, ONT. -- On a visit to Windsor-Essex, the last region to go into Stage 3 of recovery, leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, Steven Del Duca said he wants to follow the lead of British Columbia.

He wants the Ministry of Education to “consider delaying the start of school in order to get it right."

Del Duca believes the ministry plan, which is mirrored by local school boards, doesn’t allow for physical distancing in classrooms and until it does, schools should not reopen.

The Liberals are also calling on the Conservatives to invest “meaningful” resources to the education sector.

The Conservatives are pledging to spend $309 million to help schools reopen in September.

The Liberals say it should be $3.2 billion.

“There are two million students in our public education system across the province and what they’re proposing to spend is less than a dollar a day for every child we have in the education system and that’s not good enough,” says Del Duca

He is in Windsor to meet with local educators and their union leaders.

“I really wish he would take the opportunity to come here,” says Del Duca of his round table with educators.

Both Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Del Duca are in Windsor Thursday.

Ford is set to meet with auto workers who built personal protective equipment (PPE) inside Essex Engine, with members of a local Lebanese community to provide support in the wake of the explosion in Beirut, local mayors now that Windsor-Essex is in Stage 3 and make an announcement later this afternoon.