Liberals replace dropped Chatham-Kent Leamington election candidate

The Ontario Liberals have replaced a dropped Chatham-Kent candidate in the upcoming provincial election.

The move comes after allegations from the Ontario NDP that the liberal candidate for Chatham-Kent had made homophobic comments on social media.

On Thursday morning, Liberal Leader Stephen Del Duca said “If, in fact, the allegation is true, I can confirm that the individual will not stand as an Ontario Liberal party member.”

Within the hour Alec Mazurek was ousted.

CTV News has learned Audrey Festeryga is replacing Mazurek as the Chatham-Kent-Leamington candidate.

Festeryga ran for the liberal party federally in Essex last fall.

More details coming.