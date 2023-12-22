WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lengthy highway closure following collision in Chatham

    OPP

    Highway 40 in Chatham-Kent was closed for several hours overnight Thursday following a collision.

    Police say the highway was closed in both directions at around 10:30 p.m. between Park Avenue and Fariview Line.

    The roadway reopened at around 4:30 a.m.

    Police have not released details about the crash or any injuries sustained.

    This is a developing story, more details to come.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News