WINDSOR, ONT -- A lemonade stand in Comber is doing its part to help out the Terry Fox Foundation, all thanks to a little girl.

Five-year-old Lauren Meadows, a big fan of Terry Fox, set up the lemonade stand.

A number of customers came by around lunchtime on Saturday to enjoy tasty treats and sweet lemonade.

While Lauren sold out of cookies, she did help to raise $2,155 in support of caner research.

A handmade sign for Lauren's lemonade stand. (Source: Chantelle Meadows)

"Overcoming obstacles and hurdles in life are great stories for kids and he (Fox) obviously struck a nerve for her," said Gary Meadows, Laurens father.

Lauren heard of the Terry Fox story of perseverance at school and it's stuck with her ever since.

Gary Meadows said this is the second lemonade stand created by his daughter and he expects the event will return next year.