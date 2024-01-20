Lego art show tour stops in LaSalle, Ont.

A unique Lego show that has toured the globe has now made a stop in the Town of LaSalle.

The upcoming exhibition 'Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers' opens to the public on Jan. 22 at the LaSalle Event Centre, and will run until April 6, 2024.

It's said “building with Lego bricks is an act only limited by your imagination,” and Lego artist Sean Kenney is a man with a very broad imagination.

The New York City native Kenney sketches his creations first, uses computers to help simulate scale and dimensions and then piece by piece he then uses conventional Lego bricks to make sculptures of animals.

Kenney’s work has been described as awe-inspiring. Creatures such as polar bears, a lion, a mountain goat and the dodo bird are all subjects that the artist has brought to Lego-life.

The 'Animal Super Powers' exhibit opens to the public in LaSalle, Ont. on Jan. 22, 2024, and features creations by artist Sean Kenney. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)Kenney and his family live in Amsterdam, where he operates a professional studio.

"You know, artists find things and they figure out, ‘Well what can I make with this?’ and so when I'm creating my sculptures I'm thinking like, 'Oh, OK, I have to make to the eye of this polar bear now.’ How am I going to do that?” said Kenney.

“What pieces exist to make if come to life?” he said. “And, that's a lot of fun to me."

The art pieces on display took a collective five years to make. More than 1.3 million Lego pieces were used to construct the creations in the show.

For more information about the artist and the exhibition, you can visit the Town of LaSalle website.