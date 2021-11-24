Legendary former CKLW music director Rosalie Trombley passes away

Windsor, Ont. -

A woman credited with launching the music careers of many rock bands as the music director for CKLW The Big 8 has passed away.

Rosalie Trombley, a pioneer in Canadian radio died peacefully Tuesday at the age of 82, AM800 reports.

Trombley started her career as a switchboard operated at the radio station but quickly made a earned a name for herself by discovering hit songs by talented artists.

According to AM800, she was credited for launching the careers of The Guess Who, Gordon Lightfoot, Paul Anka, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Bob Seger, Alice Cooper and many more.

Seger even immortalized Trombley in his 1973 song “Rosalie,” which include lyrics “She's got the power, the teen queen Rosalie,” and “She's everybody's favorite record girl.”

Former radio personality Kevin Shea posted a tribute to Trombley on Facebook stating, “I loved this woman. She was the most powerful woman in the music industry, yet she had time to teach, tell stories and laugh with a young colleague who loved every moment. My heartfelt condolences to Tim Trombley, Todd Trombley and Diane Lynn Lauzon on the loss of their much-loved mother, Rosalie.”

Trombley’s son told AM800’s The Dan McDonald Show that a hit song has many components, and she knew how to pick them.

“Mom really, beyond the obvious melody and chorus, she really had this intuitive ability to connect with the lyrics with a lot of the records she picked as hits," Tim said.