

CTV Windsor





A Windsor legal clinic is getting a financial boost from the federal and provincial governments to help support human trafficking survivors.

Legal Assistance of Windsor is getting $598,500.

The Governments of Canada and Ontario have announced more than $7 million to help survivors of human trafficking in Ontario through new transitional housing and rent assistance.

Officials say this will help ensure that survivors have a safe place to live while they access services and supports to help them heal from trauma and rebuild their lives.

This funding will be delivered through the joint federal-provincial Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement.

It will allow for partners and community agencies receiving funding through Ontario's Anti-Human Trafficking Community Supports Fund and Indigenous-led Initiatives Fund to help survivors of human trafficking access safe housing.

On Sept. 28, 2017, Ontario announced $18.6 million in program funding for 45 projects that focus on prevention and improving services and supports for survivors of human trafficking, through the Community Supports Fund and Indigenous-led Initiatives Fund.

The new funding announcement will provide further support to many of those projects.