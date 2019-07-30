

CTV Windsor





Legal advocates across Ontario want the provincial government to stop the cuts.

69 Legal Aid clinics across Ontario held a 'Day of Action' on Tuesday, as members protested a 30 per cent funding cut by the provincial government.

Amy Lavoie, a senior lawyer with the Windsor-Essex Bilingual Legal Clinic, says they are concerned there will be more cuts to Legal Aid Ontario.

"$15 million of that was downloaded to community legal clinics, and we're afraid, we're afraid of what's to come next," says Lavoie.

Lavoie says they are "surviving" and have not had to lay off staff or turn away any clients. But she tells CTV News they have been warned to prepare for another wave of funding cuts in the next two years.

Lavoie says she is refusing to give up home.

"We've already seen that the government is backpedalling a little bit, on some of the cuts and I think that's something that needs to be considered," says Lavoie. "The fact that they're reflecting on what the cuts are about, and the consequences to the people they're serving, it gives us hope that they will reconsider the cuts or at the very least, stop further cuts from coming down the pipeline."

Lavoie claims the bilingual clinic in Windsor-Essex helps about 6,000 clients every year.