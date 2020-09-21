WINDSOR, ONT. -- Imagine sleeping outside, at this time of year?

Some people plan to do just that, for a good cause. To raise money for “The Bridge” youth resource centre in Leamington.

The fundraising event which is being held for the second year, gives people the chance to raise money for the centre which helps youth who may be homeless, struggling in school, or in need of financial help.

By sleeping out for one chilly night on Oct. 2, sponsored participants are help to raise awareness about the homelessness problem.

This year, because of COVID-19, the event will be a little different.

Benefactors collect pledges and still sleep outside, just in their own backyard.

“So you can visit our website and once you go there, there’s a pop-up that shows the sleeping out event,” said Krista Rempel, executive director at The Bridge. “So you can click into those details and figure out exactly how you want to be involved. So as participating yourself, as a team, or as I mentioned before, sponsoring someone else.”

Last year, the event raised $100,000, so far the centre has raised $29,288.50 toward that goal.