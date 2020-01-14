WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP say they are looking for a suspicious man who was allegedly looking in a bathroom window from a Leamington backyard.

Police received a report of a suspicious person in the backyard of a residence on Poplar Street in Leamington on Jan. 8.

Around 8:30 p.m., a woman reported seeing a man looking into her bathroom window. When noticed by the woman, the suspect immediately fled on foot over a fence in a westerly direction.

The area was contained by police, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a man about 40 years old, six-feet tall, with grey hair and grey eyebrows and tanned or light brown skin. He was wearing a toque and winter jacket.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.