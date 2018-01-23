

CTV Windsor





A 45-year-old Leamington woman is facing impaired driving charges after reported erratic driving.

Essex County OPP stopped a vehicle on King Street in Harrow on Sunday at about 10:30 a.m., responding to the erratic driving complaint.

A small grey vehicle was reported to police swerving and driving erratically westbound on Essex County Road 20.

The vehicle was located by police and the driver allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

Nancy Affleck, 45, will appear in a Windsor court on Feb. 6, charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and driving a vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

Her driver's licence has been suspended and vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.