LEAMINGTON, Ont. – A 48-year-old Leamington woman is facing charges after police seized cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia.

Members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and Essex County K9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a home on Talbot Street East in Leamington on Thursday.

As a result, officers seized the drugs and paraphernalia.

Michelle Moody, 48, of Leamington was arrested and released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on Jan. 16, 2020.

She is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.