A Leamington truck driver is fighting for his life.

Mike Doyle, 61, remains in critical condition at Windsor Regional Hospital, after he fell backwards off his tractor trailer, while unloading pallets.

According to his GoFundMe page, Doyle suffered broken ribs, a collpased lung, and swelling to his brain.

The incident occurred on Jan. 16.

“Truck driving is what he loves to do,” says his wife Peggy Doyle.

Doyle remains unconscious, and his wife tells CTV News WSIB has launched an investigation.

“As long as he's still here I know that there's things he's going to need, we'll go until people just don’t want to anymore," she says. "Thoughts and prayers mean as much to me as the money does.”