WINDSOR, ONT -- The wheels on the bus are about to go round and round again from Leamington to Windsor.

As of Tuesday, September 8, the Leamington to Windsor (LTW) Transit service will resume after being suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Resuming the LTW Transit service will allow more people to access education, employment and other essential supports like health care in neighbouring communities,” said Hilda MacDonald, the mayor of Leamington, in a news release.

The service will operate three round trips a day from Monday through Friday and two trips on Saturday.

The route includes stops in Kingsville and Essex, in addition to Leamington and Windsor.

The transit service is resuming as part of Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening plan.

“As a region, our economies and communities are getting more and more connected,” said Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor. “Increasing connections between Leamington and Windsor is another positive step forward for our region as we continue to restart our economic and recovery from the pandemic.”

The same pandemic protocols will be in place for the Windsor-to-Leamington route as Transit Windsor has implemented across its service.

Mask-wearing will be mandatory to ride the bus and passengers are to enter and exit at the rear of the bus.

Fares are also not being collected at this time, however that is expected to change in the near future according to Transit Windsor.

“We are confident that this much needed service can resume with safety measures and protocols in place for the protection of riders and drivers,” said MacDonald.

Riders with a medical condition and children under the age of two are exempted from the mask-wearing policy while riders with accessibility needs are able to use the front doors.