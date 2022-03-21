Leamington to test emergency alert system Monday

Don't be alarmed, but the Municipality of Leamington will be testing its alerts notification system Monday.

Registered users will receive a notice at 11 a.m. through a phone call, text message or email. Voicemails from the number 519-325-5959 may also appear.

The system allows residents and businesses to receive critical information during emergency situations, including floods, gas leaks, police activity and more.

You can register or edit information for notifications here.

Any questions should be directed to Leamington Fire Services at 519-326-6291 ext. 3249.