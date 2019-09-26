The Town of Leamington is putting thousands of dollars towards tackling shoreline erosion.

Council on Tuesday night approved a plan to spend nearly $335,000 to try to shore up the eroding waterline and reinforce roadways that are crumbling.

The plan calls for the installation of armour stone to curb wave damage from the record high water levels.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald tells CTV News they want the work done soon.

"As soon as the contractor can be on the job because the November winds are coming and that's always a time that puts fear in our hearts because of the winds and the wave action," admits MacDonald. "So we definitely want to get a move on it as soon as we possibly can."

The areas where the repairs will take place include the Selkirk Drain, Cotterie Park, Mersea Rd. D and 12 at Point Pelee Dr. and Mersea Park Beach.

Council heard that some properties have lost 15 to 20 feet of shoreline due to the record high water levels and crashing waves.