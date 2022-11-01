Leamington to grow waterfront with acquisition of two new properties
The Municipality of Leamington has acquired new waterfront properties in an effort to build on its waterfront as a destination experience and boost tourism.
According to a news release from the municipality, an agreement of purchase and sale for a property at 50 Gold Coast Road, was entered into Nov. 9 2020 and closed on Oct. 31, 2022.
The specific terms of the agreement remained confidential until the closing date at the request of the seller, municipal officials said.
A section property at 399 Erie Street South was also entered into on June 13, 2022. Officials say this agreement is conditional upon the certification and registration of a survey under the Boundaries Act which is expected to be finished next year.
Officials say when added to property at 34 Gold Coast Road acquired by the municipality in Jan. 1998, six acres of continuous waterfront lands.
This will bring closer the establishment of a boardwalk to link the dock and marina to Seacliff Park.
“The purchase of these lands is a critical piece in creating a continuous, connected public waterfront and creating several economic development opportunities,” said Peter Neufeld, chief administrative officer. “Importantly, it also creates a space for the entire community and visitors alike to enjoy for many generations to come.”
Officials say the municipality has planned about $6 million over the last four years to purchase both the Gold Coast Rd. and Erie St. properties.
“These lands hold tremendous potential,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “And these purchases are a big step forward in creating a vibrant destination that drives tourism, fosters economic success and attracts and retains a new generation to Leamington.”
The land purchases were outlined in the Waterfront Destination Master Plan and approved by council at a meeting in June 2022. Officials say the planning process included stakeholder interviews and “extensive” online community engagement that contributed to the plan’s vision for the waterfront.
