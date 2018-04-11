

CTV Windsor





A Leamington community theatre is hoping to reach its $400,000 goal before the curtain lowers on a matching grant offer.

The Bank Theatre is undergoing renovations, and while donations continue to roll-in, a fundraising committee is making a final appeal before an April 23 deadline.

That's when the town's offer to match a dollar-to-dollar total of up to $400,000 expires.

To date the group has raised about 325,000 and hopes the community continues its generosity with the looming deadline.

Meanwhile renovations on the theatre continue productions are taking place at various locations off-site.