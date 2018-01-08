

CTV Windsor





A 17-year-old Leamington teen is facing impaired driving charges after alleged erratic driving behaviour.

On Sunday at about 2:20 a.m. while conducting general patrol, a member of the OPP observed a grey sedan turning southbound onto Erie Street South in Leamington, crossing over into the oncoming lane for traffic.

The officer briefly followed the vehicle and pulled over.

Police say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

A 17-year-old Leamington male will appear in a Leamington court charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing or refusing to provide breath sample.

The youth's vehicle was impounded and driver's licence suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.