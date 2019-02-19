

OPP have executed a second warrant at a Leamington home in a week.

Members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the Emergency Response Team used a warrant at a home on Howard Street on Feb. 14.

Police say they seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphine, a prohibited weapon and Canadian currency.

Four Leamington residents were arrested.

Donald Forrest, 55, has been charged with drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Harry Collison, 66, and Jennifer Cook, 43, were charged with drug possession.

Nicholas Beleutz, 37, was charged with drug possession and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say they used a search warrant on the same home on Feb. 6, resulting in the seizure of illicit drugs and charges against four adults.