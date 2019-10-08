LEAMINGTON -- A 36-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with drug trafficking after police seized suspected cocaine.

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit, Essex County OPP, Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit executed a search warrant in Leamington on Oct. 2.

During the search, the officers say they found suspected cocaine and a significant quantity of cash.

Marlon Melong was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington on Nov. 21.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.