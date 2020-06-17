Advertisement
Leamington resident charged after hitting fire hydrant
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 11:59AM EDT
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP charged a Leamington resident with careless driving after police say a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and caused a road closure.
OPP and Leamington Fire Services responded to the single-vehicle collision on Erie Street North in Leamington on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.
Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck the hydrant.
Shortly after the collision, the front porch and sidewalk of a residence at the scene of the collision collapsed.
No injuries were reported and the driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with careless driving.
A section of Erie Street North was closed, but has since reopened.