WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP charged a Leamington resident with careless driving after police say a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and caused a road closure.

OPP and Leamington Fire Services responded to the single-vehicle collision on Erie Street North in Leamington on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck the hydrant.

Shortly after the collision, the front porch and sidewalk of a residence at the scene of the collision collapsed.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with careless driving.

A section of Erie Street North was closed, but has since reopened.