WINDSOR, ONT. -- After attempting to flee the scene, a 20-year-old Leamington resident is facing charges for an alleged break and enter attempt.

The OPP Leamington detachment received information of a possible break and enter in progress at an address on Oak Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say patrol offices held the scene while waiting for officers from Canine and the Emergency Response Team to arrive.

Canine and ERT conducted a search which drove the suspect to try and run, police said. Officers were waiting outside and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Leamington resident has been charged with possession of break-in instruments and break and enter with intent.

