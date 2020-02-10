LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- Leamington residents can expect an increase in their property tax bill of almost two per cent.

Council has passed its 2020 budget, in principal, with an increase of 1.8 per cent.

That amount equates to about $32 for a house assessed $175,000.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald tells AM800 the money is needed for on-going improvements to roads, lighting and other community projects.