LEAMINGTON, ONT. -- A 21-year-old man is facing drug related charges following the discovery of purple fentanyl in Leamington.

Officers were called to Talbot St. W. around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where they arrested a man for violation of a previous release order.

After further investigation, the accused was observed to be in possession of a substance suspected to be purple fentanyl.

Mytchel Baldwin, 21, of Leamington, has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid, other than heroin.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Leamington at a later date.

OPP are reminding the public that fentanyl is an extremely potent synthetic opioid and should only be prescribed to manage acute and chronic pain.

Officials warn if someone's drug of choice is mixed with or contains even traces of amounts of fentanyl, it can kill them.