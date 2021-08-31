WINDSOR, ONT. -- Only a few minor defects were found among 15 taxis that were inspected as part of a targeted safety blitz in Leamington.

Members of the Leamington OPP and Ministry of Transportation (MTO) along with Leamington by-law officers worked together to inspect taxis last Thursday.

Police say there were 15 cabs inspected by MTO and only a couple of minor defects were found. Leamington by-lay enforcement officers also inspected the taxis and found five by-law infractions.

"After several years of enforcement it is nice to see that the Leamington taxis are complying with the Ontario Highway Traffic Act and Leamington By-Laws,” an MTO officer said.

The blitz focused on roadworthiness of the vehicles and to ensure they were adhering to highway traffic regulations including licensing, documentation and mechanical fitness.