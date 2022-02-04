Leamington, Ont. man charged for allegedly entering a business with a replica gun
(File photo) OPP
A 34-year-old Leamington, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly entered a local business with a replica handgun.
OPP were contacted Tuesday after reports of a man put a silver handgun in his waistband.
Officers located the suspect and found a revolver-style pellet gun in his possession.
The accused is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
He will appear in court on March 11.
