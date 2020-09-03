WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Municipality of Leamington will be reopening its offices by appointment only for select services starting Tuesday.

The Leamington Municipal Building at 111 Erie Street North will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for select services.

“We are pleased to be able to safely reopen our Municipal Building by appointment to serve the needs of our residents during these difficult times,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “We will continue expanding our service delivery options virtually and in-person, and encourage residents to continue to use our online services as much as possible.”

Customers will be able to access lottery and liquor licensing, business licensing, marriage licenses, civil marriage ceremonies, and interment services.

The municipality will no longer be accepting cash payments. All payments will need to be completed at the time of the appointment.

Municipal facilities that were closed in March have been offering virtual services which will continue. The municipality encourages residents to use the website to access information and seek alternative methods to connect with staff such as by email, telephone at 519-326-5761 or through an online service request.

“The Municipality has been providing an increasing number of virtual services to residents including electronic payments so the need to physically visit the town hall is significantly reduced,” said Peter Neufeld, chief administrative officer. “The pandemic has reconfirmed our strategic direction to transform and improve the services we deliver to our residents safely and efficiently through innovation and technology.”

Part of the municipality’s COVID-19 safety precautions will include glass barriers at customer service counters, hand hygiene stations and enhanced cleaning. Visitors will also be subject to COVID-19 pre-screening questions and will be required to wear a mask.

An appointment can be made by contacting a customer service representative at 519-326-5761 during regular business hours.