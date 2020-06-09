LONDON, ONT -- The McDonald’s restaurant at 214 Talbot Street in Leamington has been temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on June 3, from 4-7 p.m. and all employees who may have been in close contact with them have been asked to self-quarantine.

The news of the positive test came in on Monday.

At that point McDonald’s Canada made the decision to shut down the restaurant for a cleaning from a certified third party company.

A timeline for reopening has not yet been established.

Any customers who may have been at the restaurant on June 3, are advised to take direction from Ontario Public Health by visiting their website.